''I had resigned from DDC in April, to join the legal profession'' says AAP leader Ashish Khetan

New Delhi, Aug 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashish Khetan has hinted at parting ways with the party saying that he is "not involved in active politics". Khetan had joined the party in 2014, contesting the general elections from New Delhi but lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Meenakshi Lekhi.

Taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashish Khetan wrote,''I am completely focused on my legal practice and not involved in active politics at the moment. Rest is all extrapolation.'

''I had resigned from DDC in April, to join the legal profession. That is all. Not interested in rumours'', tweets AAP leader Ashish Khetan.

Khetan, a journalist-turned-politician and a trusted aide of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was appointed the vice-chairman of the DDC, three years ago.

The tweet has led to speculations over whether Khetan has resigned from the party.Last week, in a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, senior leader Ashutosh resigned from the party citing personal reasons.

"Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/ revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/ requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/ all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks," Ashutosh said on Twitter.