    ‘I cannot be a chowkidar because I am a Brahmin,’ says Subramanian Swamy

    New Delhi, Mar 25: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has given a twist to party's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign saying he cannot be chowkidar because he is a Brahmin.

    Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. File photo
    Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. File photo

    In an interview to a Tamil channel, Swamy said "I am Brahmin, I cannot be a chowkidar. Brahmins can't be chowkidars. I do give directions to Chowkidar."

    This response came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders added prefix 'Chowkidar' with their name on Twitter. The Opposition alleged his role in getting Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as an offset partner in the inter-governmental Rafale deal with France.

    'Bluff announcement', says Arun Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's Rs 12K income promise

    After his statement was widely circulated in media, Swamy said it is part of the anti-Brahmin campaign from anti-national forces based on a truncated statement.

    Swamy tweeted, "I happy my truncated statement of being a Brahmin has smoked out the clandestine anti Brahmin embedded campaign financed by anti national forces. Some have paid patronage of the unelectable parasites in BJP who out of panic and fear of the future rising Hindutva, are screaming."

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 21:09 [IST]
