I am pained….. Kamal Nath in fresh letter to Governor

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Mar 17: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has written to Governor of the State Lalji Tandon stating that a floor test cannot be conducted on Tuesday.

The contention by the Governor that the government will be considered to be a minority one if the floor test is not taken is unconstitutional, Kamal Nath further said. I am pained that I have been accused of not complying with parliamentary decorum. I did not have any such intention, but if still you have felt like this, I wish to express my regret, he also said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had adjourned hearing on a plea while issuing notice to Kamal Nath. The plea had sought a directive to the Madhya Pradesh to hold the floor test.

The side appearing for the Kamal Nath government did not show up at Supreme Court today, following which the Supreme Court issued notices. The matter has been listed for hearing at 10.30 am tomorrow. Meanwhile 16 MLAs too have moved the court seeking a directive that their resignations are accepted. The Bench said in view of the urgency of the case, notice is required to be answered by the Kamal Nath government by 10.30 am on Wednesday.

The matter is being heard by a Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta. The petition says that 22 Congress MLAs supporting the government had resigned on account of dissatisfaction. The resignations of six MLAs have already been accepted by the Speaker. This has reduced the Congress led government to a minority, the petition also stated.

The government has no moral or legal right to remain in power even for a single day. All attempts are being made by the Chief Minister to convert his minority government into a majority by giving all possible threats, the petition also stated.

Horse trading is at its peak and hence it is essential that a floor test is conducted as directed by the Governor. The floor test is necessary as it would make it absolutely clear as to whether the Chief Minister enjoys a majority on the floor of the house, the petition also stated. Any deferment of the floor test will further encourage horse trading the petition filed by former MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others also said.