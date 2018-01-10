Hyderabad: Wife kills husband, dumps body on rail tracks, held

A 30-year-old-woman, brother and her brother-in-law, were arrested after the three attempted to pass off her husband's murder as a train accident near Kachiguda, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as D Jamuna, 30, a domestic help, a native of Karnataka living in Kachiguda, her brother D Shanker Telang, 23; Raju Babu Rao Telang alias Raju, 31; and Rajender Kishan Telang, 31, also residents of Kachiguda and natives of Maharashtra.

According to police, Jamuna had lodged a complaint in August last stating that her husband, D Yellaiah, a labourer was missing and a case was booked.

"While the case was still under investigation, his body was found on the railway track near Nimboliadda Bridge by the railway police. Then the police called her for an investigation, where she has confessed to the crime.

It was revealed that Jamuna had married one Kishan 16 years ago and after three years she came to Hyderabad in search of employment and started working as a labourer.

After three years, she came into contact with Yellaiah, left her husband and moved in with him. After a few days, Yellaiah left his work and started harassing her for money to consume liquor.

Shanker, who is Jamuna's younger brother tried to make Yellaiah understand, who refused to stop and instead, began hurting himself with blades and sell household articles for money.

On July 28, Yellaiah asked for money, which Jamuna refused. He then beat her and damaged household items. Jamuna then allegedly requested Shanker and others over phone to kill Yellaiah.

OneIndia News