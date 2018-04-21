Hyderabad’s father-son duo to embark on a 17,000 km motorcycle ride to spread peace, happiness

Hyderabad, April 21: On April 28, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts will embark on a 17,000 km journey in a period of 55 days from Guwahati. The group led by Hyderabad-based father-son duo wants to spread the message of peace and happiness during their journey as they travelled across two continents.

A total of six riders-- two from Hyderabad, two from Ahmedabad, one from Jaipur and one from Coimbatore--will begin their "epic journey" from Guwahati next week and ride along the historic silk route to reach their ultimate destination--London, stated a report by NDTV.

"Through the journey, which will take 55 days, the bikers will pass through 16 countries including Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan before reaching the United Kingdom," added NDTV.

The bikers have been preparing for a quite some time now to take up the arduous journey and fulfill their mission of "universal brotherhood".

"We are six riders from India including my son Rakshit and I. Both of us will start from Hyderabad on April 24 and meet the rest in Guwahati on April 28. Together we will pass 16 countries and finally reach London after 55 days of travel, out of which 42 days will be for rest," GV Prasad, a Hyderabad-based businessman, told ANI.

"We will be visiting places like of Myanmar, Laos, Thailand & China. We will talk to the locals, sit with them, and share things with them. We will also be going to Scotland from London," added Prasad.

We wish the bikers a happy and successful journey.

