Hyderabad rape case: The rapist will be caught and killed in encounter, Telangana minister

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Sep 15: Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy made a sensational comment on Tuesday by claiming that the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad will be soon found and killed in an encounter.

"He (Accused in 6-year-old rape and murder case) should be encountered. We will nab the accused and will encounter him. We will stand by the victim's family. We console them and will provide aid to the family. We will encounter him (the accused)," he is quoted as saying by ANI.

His statement reminds people of the Telangana cops controversial encounter of four men accused in a rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in 2019, drawing the ire of the human rights activists. The cops said that the accused had tried to snatch their weapons and escape which forced the police to gun them down.

A week later, the Supreme Court appointed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the encounter.

With the Telangana minister stating that the accused will be killed in an encounter for the rape of a minor, he is expected to face the wrath of human rights activists, again.

The Telangana government is already under severe criticism from the opposition parties following the heinous crime. The minister was also under fire for not meeting the victim's family. "We will console them. We will definitely give ex-gratia. We will help (the family) in all possible ways," he added.

As per the reports, a 30-man is accused of raping and murdering his neighbour on Thursday, 9 September. The incident occurred in the Saidabad police station limits.

It came as a shock to the people of the locality who not only protested the incident but also staged road roko on the next day, demanding justice for the family.

A formal complaint was filed by the family later in the day and her body was found by the cops at the accused's residence the following day, as per Dr Ramesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for information leading to the arrest of accused Pallakonda Raju (30).

Although the cops have identified the suspect in the case from CCTV footage Falaknuma, the cops have not been able to arrest him as the accused is said to be a vagabound who does not use mobile.

"He is a vagabond and never stayed at his Saidabad house permanently. He is not using a mobile phone and so it has become difficult to catch him," The Times of India quotes an officer probing the case as saying.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:35 [IST]