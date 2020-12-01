Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passes away

GHMC polls: Why Hyderabad’s Bhagyalakshmi temple has become centre of BJP's campaign

Hyderabad, Dec 01: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, who was unwell for sometime and undergoing treatment in a private city hospital passed away in the early hours of Tuesday in Hyderabad. He was 64.

The ruling TRS MLA Narsimhaiah, a native of Palem village of Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district, leaves behind one son and two daughters.

The two-time CPM MLA was associated with CPI(M) from his student days and joined the TRS in 2013 and won from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in 2018.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, he defeated senior Congress leader Kundur Jana Reddy by 7771 votes. He had also worked as Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Nakrekal for two terms.