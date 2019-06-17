  • search
    Hyderabad: Bar dancer thrashed, stripped naked for refusing sex with customers

    Hyderabad, June 17: In an appalling incident, a 26-year-old bar dancer was stripped and brutally assaulted by her colleagues on the main road, in Shamshabad, for refusing to do sexual favour to customers.

    The owner of the bar where the woman worked has close ties to a well-known political leader.

    The victim, illegally employed as a dancer at Lisbon Retrobar, was attacked for not performing sexual acts with a customer at the pub. Four of her women colleagues dragged her out and stripped her on the Begumpet-Somajiguda road, and others joined in and thrashed her.

    The police arrived in two vehicles after being called by the victim but did not rescue her. It was the inebriated customers of the pub, who came to her rescue.

    It is learnt that the victim used to work as a junior artist in Tollywood. But due to a lack of opportunities, joined Lisbon Restrobar in January.

    However, the management of the pub brushed aside the incident, saying it happened outside their premises.

    Panjagutta police have arrested the four women involved in the incident but the man involved has managed to abscond and the police haven't gotten a hold of him still. Efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

    The accused were booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 354 (Assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 509 (Act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
