Hyderabad: Another inter-caste couple attacked, father chops off girl's arm for marrying a dalit

    Hyderabad, Sep 20: Even as the state is still in shock over the barbaric death of a Dalit man who was hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife in Miryalaguda, yet another inter-caste couple were brutally attacked with a sickle by the girl's father on Wednesday.

    Hyderabad: Another inter-caste couple attacked, father chops off girls arm for marrying dalit

    The incident happened in the heart of Hyderabad city around 3.30 pm on Wednesday. Madhavi's father Manohar Chari, a goldsmith by profession.

    Sandeep, 21, is a student of Vivekananda Degree College at Kukatpally and worked as a part-time parcel boy. Madhavi, 18, just had completed intermediate and is a resident of Borabanda.

    The couple had met five years ago, while in school. He was studying in the Vivekananda College, while she is from the Hindu college in the city. They got married a week ago according to Arya Samaj rites.

    The girl received serious injuries on her neck, torso and hand, while Sandeep had injuries on his face and back, SR Nagar police said.

    The couple was rushed to Neelima hospital. Sandeep sustained a gash to the cheek and is stable now, however Madhavi was shifted to Yashoda hospital.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 8:51 [IST]
