Humbled by affection on birthday: PM Modi thanks everyone for the wishes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was humbled by the affection he received on his birthday and asserted that when people work collectively, India will fulfil its goal of sustainable and inclusive development.

PM Modi tweeted,"I am humbled by the affection received. I thank each and every person who has wished me on my birthday. These wishes give me strength to work even harder. I laud all those people who have devoted this day to various community service initiatives. Their resolve is commendable."

"I spent the day attending programmes that cover our economy, society and the environment. I truly believe that when we collectively work on these spheres, we will fulfil our goal of sustainable and inclusive development. May we keep working harder and harder in the times to come," he said in tweets.

Thanking all those who wished him on his 72nd birthday, the prime minister said their wishes give him strength to work even harder. "I laud all those people who have devoted this day to various community service initiatives. Their resolve is commendable," he said.

Modi separately thanked foreign leaders who wished him on Twitter besides President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar among others.

Modi turned 72 on Saturday and marked his birthday by addressing four events covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy, as greetings poured in from leaders and other prominent personalities.

Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 22:27 [IST]