HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2020 to be released soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24: The HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2020 is all set to be released. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The list is being released for the Kerala Plus One Admissions to Class 11 Admissions. The list is expected to be announced today afternoon.

The Kerala Plus One Admission 2020 application date was extended by 10 days. Earlier the application process was to end on August 14, but was later extended to August 25, 5 pm.

The Kerala Plus One Admission 2020 for Class 11 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the admission process is being held online only to ensure the safety of the students. The state government has also abolished the process submitting hard copies of the applications in schools. Even the fees will be paid online only. The HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2020 once released will be available on https://hscap.kerala.gov.in.