“Howdy, Modi!”: The Sep 22 event where PM would address Indian diaspora in Houston

New Delhi, July 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas, on September 22 and the event will be called "Howdy, Modi!".

PM Modi is expected to address the Indian diaspora at the NRG Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 45,000 people.

Indian diaspora in Houston were thrilled when it emerged that Prime Minister Modi could visit America's energy capital to address them during his planned trip to the US to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting in September.

"Howdy, Modi!" would be organised by The Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit diaspora group. The Texas India Forum announced on July 17 that it is organizing a large Indian American community summit. Texas reportedly has over 500,000 Indian Americans.

In his previous two visits, PM Modi had addressed Indian diaspora in New York and San Jose. This would be PM Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to attend the UNGA session in New York between September 20-23 and will take a day off from his schedule to visit Houston on September 21-22, reports said.