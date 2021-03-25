How Vaze tried to create an alibi for his absence from the spot where Hiran went missing

New Delhi, Mar 25: The explosives case in which suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Vaze has been arrested is one of the most sensational cases in recent times. It is laden with twists and turns and what has added to the drama is the letter written by former Mumbai Police commissioner, Param Singh Singh in which he makes extortion allegations against the Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh.

On Wednesday the National Investigation Agency invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Waze and others in the case. Investigations have revealed that Vaze tried to create the perfect alibi for his absence form the spot where Mansukh Hiran had disappeared. Hiran was found dead in a creek at Thane and the agencies are investigating it as a case of murder.

The Maharashtra ATS was directed to hand over the case relating to Hiran to the NIA. In its submission before a court in Thane, the ATS said that all communication made by Vaze was through SMS cards that were procured from Gujarat.

The ATS found that Vaze had allegedly asked Hiran to take responsibility for planting the explosive laden vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani's house. He is alleged to have met Hiran along with three others in thane, following which Vaze left for the Commissioner's office. The rest are alleged to have assaulted Hiran in the moving car.

The probe says that Hiran was kidnapped around 9 pm and his phones were switched off. He was then killed and his mouth was stuffed with handkerchiefs. He was dumped into the creek and his entire face was covered with a scarf.

The crime was committed either in Thane or Mumbra. The killers took Hiran's mobile phone and switched it on for few seconds near Vasai. This was done to misguide the investigators. During this period, Vaze's location was still showing him at the Commissioner's office. Vaze reached the Commissioner's office at 10.45 pm and later he along with his team went to the Tipsy bar in Dongri at 11.30 pm. This is how Vaze tried to create an alibi for his absence from the spot where Hiran had disappeared from, the probe also found.