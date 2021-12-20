YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to make oxygen at home among top 10 How to Google trends this year

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Search engine Google releases a list of its top annual search every year. Like last year, this year too the highest searches were around COVID-19.

    How to make oxygen at home among top 10 How to Google trends this year

    People searched for how to register for COVID-19 vaccines and how to make oxygen at home. The search around oxygen was high as the Delta variant which hit India earlier this year ended up in oxygen shortage.

    Here is the top 10 How to Trends of 2021 in India:

    • How to register for Covid vaccine
    • How to download vaccination certificate
    • How to increase oxygen level
    • How to link PAN with AADHAAR
    • How to make oxygen at home
    • How to buy dogecoin in india
    • How to make banana bread
    • How to check IPO allotment status
    • How to invest in bitcoin
    • How to calculate percentage of marks

    More YEAR ENDER News  

    Read more about:

    year ender google

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X