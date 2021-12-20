For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
How to make oxygen at home among top 10 How to Google trends this year
India
New Delhi, Dec 20: Search engine Google releases a list of its top annual search every year. Like last year, this year too the highest searches were around COVID-19.
People searched for how to register for COVID-19 vaccines and how to make oxygen at home. The search around oxygen was high as the Delta variant which hit India earlier this year ended up in oxygen shortage.
Here is the top 10 How to Trends of 2021 in India:
- How to register for Covid vaccine
- How to download vaccination certificate
- How to increase oxygen level
- How to link PAN with AADHAAR
- How to make oxygen at home
- How to buy dogecoin in india
- How to make banana bread
- How to check IPO allotment status
- How to invest in bitcoin
- How to calculate percentage of marks
Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:56 [IST]