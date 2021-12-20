How to make oxygen at home among top 10 How to Google trends this year

When Kamala Harris scripted history as first woman to hold US Presidential power in 250 years

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: Search engine Google releases a list of its top annual search every year. Like last year, this year too the highest searches were around COVID-19.

People searched for how to register for COVID-19 vaccines and how to make oxygen at home. The search around oxygen was high as the Delta variant which hit India earlier this year ended up in oxygen shortage.

Here is the top 10 How to Trends of 2021 in India:

How to register for Covid vaccine

How to download vaccination certificate

How to increase oxygen level

How to link PAN with AADHAAR

How to make oxygen at home

How to buy dogecoin in india

How to make banana bread

How to check IPO allotment status

How to invest in bitcoin

How to calculate percentage of marks

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:56 [IST]