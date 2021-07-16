How To Exchange Old Cylinder With New Indane Composite Smart Cylinder; Know Price and Benefits

LPG Cylinder price alert! Cooking gas gets more expensive from today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 16: Indane composite cylinder, the latest LPG offering from IndianOil, has introduced a new cylinder for its customers.

As per the IOCL website, the new Composite cylinder is made up of a blow-molded High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) inner liner, covered with a composite layer of polymer-wrapped fiber glass and fitted with a HDPE outer jacket.

The 10 kg variant is marketed only under the domestic non-subsidized category whereas the 5 kg variant is available under the domestic non-subsidized category and as free trade LPG (FTL) through various point of sale options.

What are the advantages over the existing steel cylinders:

They are light weight: the tare weight of a composite cylinder is half of its steel counterpart.

They have a translucent Body which helps customers to accurately check the LPG level against light. This will help customers plan their next refill easily.

They are rust-free, and do not corrode. This reduces the chances of leaving stains and marks on surfaces.

They are aesthetically designed which makes them visually appealing and ideal for modern kitchens of today.

What is a composite cylinder?

Composite cylinder is a three-layer cylinder made up of a blow-molded HDPE inner liner, covered with composite layer of polymer-wrapped fiber glass and fitted with a HDPE outer jacket.

Composite LPG cylinders are composed of helically woven fibres and combined with resin. Their features mark an important transition to a new generation technology transferring interesting characteristics, including being 100% recyclables, and resistant to UV, to mention a few.

Where is the Indane composite cylinder available?

Presently, the composite cylinders are available at select distributors in Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Faridabad & Ludhiana in 5 kg and 10 kg sizes.

Is there a security deposit for the Indane composite cylinder?

Yes. The security deposit for domestic non-subsidized category, is Rs. 3350 for the 10 kg variant and Rs. 2150 for the 5 kg variant.

How to exchange old cylinder With new Indane composite smart cylinder

As per the IOCL website, Indane customers can replace their existing steel cylinder with the composite cylinder by paying the difference in security deposit.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 1:39 [IST]