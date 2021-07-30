YouTube
    New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited suggestions and ideas from people for his Independence Day speech. In a tweet, he asked people to provide their inputs on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform.

    PM Modis Independence Day speech
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi's speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia," PMO tweeted.

    Your thoughts will reverberate from Red Fort: PM Modi invites ideas for his Independence Day 2021 addressYour thoughts will reverberate from Red Fort: PM Modi invites ideas for his Independence Day 2021 address

    Within 10 minutes nearly 700 people liked the tweet and several people made suggestions for the speech. Last year as well, Modi had similarly asked people for their ideas and suggestions on Twitter.

    Here's how to contribute your ideas, suggestions to PM Modi's Independence Day speech?

    Login to https://auth.mygov.in/ with a Social Account or with your email or mobile number

    Then fill in your Required information to complete your registration.

    Please enter otp

    The last date of submission is August 14, 2020.

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 11:46 [IST]
