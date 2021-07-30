PM to launch to several initiatives to mark 1st anniversary of National Education Policy

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of food security scheme on August 5

Your thoughts will reverberate from Red Fort: PM Modi invites ideas for his Independence Day 2021 address

How to contribute your ideas, suggestions to PM Modi's Independence Day speech?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited suggestions and ideas from people for his Independence Day speech. In a tweet, he asked people to provide their inputs on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform.

"Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi's speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia," PMO tweeted.

Your thoughts will reverberate from Red Fort: PM Modi invites ideas for his Independence Day 2021 address

Within 10 minutes nearly 700 people liked the tweet and several people made suggestions for the speech. Last year as well, Modi had similarly asked people for their ideas and suggestions on Twitter.

Here's how to contribute your ideas, suggestions to PM Modi's Independence Day speech?

Login to https://auth.mygov.in/ with a Social Account or with your email or mobile number

Then fill in your Required information to complete your registration.

Please enter otp

The last date of submission is August 14, 2020.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 11:46 [IST]