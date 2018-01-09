How to check JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Exam results 2017

The JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Exam results 2017 has been declared. The results are on the official website.

The summer zone bi-annual class 10 results of Jammu division were declared in October 2017. Few days before that the Board had declared results of higher secondary 12 part 2 bi-annual 2017 private exams of Jammu division (Summer Zone) on the official website.

Results were also announced for 10th class and 12th class bi-annual Jammu Division Winter zone private exam, 12th class bi-annual part two Kashmir division exam, 12th class bi-annual higher secondary part two Kargil district exam, bi-annual 10th class Kashmir division exam, 12th class bi-annual higher secondary part two Leh exam, 10th class bi-annual private Kargil district exam and 10th class bi-annual Leh division exam.

The results for class 12 annual exam for Jammu (winter zone) were declared in the last week of December 2017. JKBOSE Class 12th annual regular examination in Kashmir Division began on 1 November. The results are available on jkbose.co.in.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Exam result 2017:

Go to jkbose.co.in

Click on relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View your result

Take a printout

