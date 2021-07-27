YouTube
    How this activist is using God to save trees: Watch

    With the threats to the eco-system increasing by the day, an environmentalist has found a unique way to save trees.

    The activist has been pasting photos of Gods on trees to save from felling for a proposed road in Chhattisgarh's Balod district. ANI reported that the Public Works Department proposed to build an 8 kilometre road from Taroud to Daihan in Balod district.

    Virendra Singh the activist said that the locals want development but not at the cost of trees being felled.

    "The authorities are saying that just 2,900 trees would be cut for the project, but since the small plantation is not considered, I fear that the actual number will be over 20,000. We want development, but don't want forests to be harmed," he told ANI.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
    X