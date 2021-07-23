How this 97-year old with kyphosis beat COVID-19 in 12 days

More than 13.44 crore vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44

New Delhi, July 23: A 97-year-old woman from Udharbond area in Cachar district of Assam has managed to beat Covid-19 and recover withing 12 days at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Jyotsna Rani Deb was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19on July 7 with kyphosis and breathing issues.And thanks to the care given by hospital doctors and other health care workers, has managed to beat the ailment.

"Kyphosis or hunchback is an abnormally curved spine, most common in older women. It makes breathing difficult. Deb tested positive when she arrived at our hospital on July 7,"Dr Riturag Thakuria, the nodal officer for COVID-19 at the hospital told The Hindustan Times.

"She also had dementia which made our task even more difficult because she did not recognise anything. We had to appoint a doctor to look after her mental stability," Thakuria said.

Deb is the second-oldest woman from Assam to beat the deadly disease.

Last September, 100-year-old Mai Handique's battle against COVID-19 was won by her positivity.

A resident of the Mothers' Old Age Home, she was admitted to the hospital ten days ago after testing COVID-positive. The doctors and nurses who were treating her held a small celebration before she was discharged.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 20:01 [IST]