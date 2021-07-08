How the newly inducted ministers thanked PM Modi after taking oath

Jyotiraditya Scindia:

I express my gratitude to all the senior leaders for giving me this opportunity. I will try to keep intact the belief that they have shown in me.

Pashupati Paras:

I have worked for my party for 30 years. This is a matter of pride for me. I have been given a responsibility and I shall work.

Shobha Karandlaje:

My heartfelt gratitude to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda for reposing faith in me and giving me such huge responsibility! Special thanks to the people of Udupi-Chikmagalur & all the well-wishers. It's a privilege to serve Maa Bharati in a new role.

Sarbananda Sonowal:

With the blessings of my late parents and the people of Assam, took oath as a member of PM @narendramodi's Cabinet. It's a rare honour to serve the Nation once again at a historic juncture under the dynamic leadership of Modi.

Bhupendra Yadav:

Under PM's guidance, I believe, we will be able to take India to great heights of development. Thank you once again for reposing trust in me and my abilities to be part of #Govt4Growth

Anupriya Patel:

Our party is in alliance with NDA in UP since 2014. I have worked as State Health Minister but whatever portfolio PM decides, I will do justice with it. Apna Dal will continue to work for the welfare of people.

Meenakshi Leikhi:

I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I will sincerely carry out all the duties I get.

Pankaj Choudhary:

We will collectively make our contribution in taking the country forward on the path of development under the guidance of Prime Minister.

R C P Singh:

This is a matter of great pride for any politician. I have fulfilled many responsibilities, will fulfil this one also. At Centre & state [Bihar], the govt will run strongly. "I express my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, National BJP President Shri JP Nadda ji and Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji as well as all national BJP leaders for giving me a chance to serve as the Minister of our great nation India."