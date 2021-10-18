YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How the Heron drones are keeping a close eye on Chinese activity along LAC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 18: The Indian Army's aviation base with the heron drones is playing a major role and keeping a close eye on the Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

    How the Heron drones are keeping a close eye on Chinese activity along LAC
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The base is also equipped with other assets such as the ALH Dhruv and the weaponised version Rudra, reported news agency ANI. "This is the most beautiful aircraft as far as surveillance resources are concerned. Since its inception, it has been the backbone of surveillance. It can climb up to 30,000 feet and continue to relay feed to commanders on the ground. So that, we can manoeuver forces on the ground. It has an endurance of 24- 30 hours at a stretch," Major Karthik Garg said about the Israel origin Heron drones.

    "We have day and night cameras and for bad weather, we have synthetic aperture radar which can give track of entire terrain." ANI reported while quoting Major Garg.

    More DRONES News  

    Read more about:

    drones

    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X