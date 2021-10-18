How the Heron drones are keeping a close eye on Chinese activity along LAC

New Delhi, Oct 18: The Indian Army's aviation base with the heron drones is playing a major role and keeping a close eye on the Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

The base is also equipped with other assets such as the ALH Dhruv and the weaponised version Rudra, reported news agency ANI. "This is the most beautiful aircraft as far as surveillance resources are concerned. Since its inception, it has been the backbone of surveillance. It can climb up to 30,000 feet and continue to relay feed to commanders on the ground. So that, we can manoeuver forces on the ground. It has an endurance of 24- 30 hours at a stretch," Major Karthik Garg said about the Israel origin Heron drones.

"We have day and night cameras and for bad weather, we have synthetic aperture radar which can give track of entire terrain." ANI reported while quoting Major Garg.

