How Shah brought the best minds together and restored peace in North East

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Narendra Modi government wasted no time in acting to bring the situation in Assam under control.

The mobile internet services have resumed in Meghalaya, while Assam remains peaceful and curfew has been lifted in Dibrugarh.

Had it not been for the quick thinking of the national security mechanism, the violence in Assam could have been worse. The situation in Assam had become extremely volatile and could have spiralled out of control had the government not deployed its best men out there.

As reports of violence began to trickle in, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah summoned G P Singh, the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Tapan Deka, Additional Director, Multi-Agency Centre.

Shah had also summoned Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Arvind Kumar, Director of Intelligence Bureau. Both these officers have a proven record to counter violence and are also from the Assam cadre. Shah sought to know if the situation had been correctly assessed. He made it clear to the officers that the violence has to be curbed and it should not spread further at any cost.

Shah instructed Deka to visit Assam and take control of the situation. Deka was the best man for the job as he was a former leader of the All Assam Students' Union. He also has a proven track record when it comes to counter-terror. Shah also directed G P Singh to leave for Assam. Singh is a high ranking officer and has a good track record when it comes to managing law and order in the region.

Mobile internet services resume in Meghalaya:

Mobile internet services have resumed in Meghalaya, eight days after they were snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law, officials said on Saturday.

Life back on track as Assam remains peaceful

The ban on mobile internet and mass messaging services, imposed on December 12, was lifted at around 7 pm on Friday due to improvement in law and order situation, a senior home department official told PTI.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state with senior home department officials and issued instructions for restoring mobile internet and messaging services in the state, he said.

The official said the decision towards restoring the mobile internet and messaging services was taken after the state Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Centre to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

Assam peaceful, curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh:

The situation in Assam was normal though protesters took out peaceful rallies against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of the state on Saturday, police said.

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the new citizenship law was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said.