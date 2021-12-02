Prashant Kishor in viral video: With or without Modi, BJP will be centre of Indian polity for decades

How poll strategist Prashant Kishor views Congress-Mamata Banerjee's cold war?

New Delhi, Dec 2: Congress has hit out at Mamata Banerjee's 'there is no UPA' comment following her meeting with the NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday. Her attempts to become the face of the opposition has raised questions on the Oppositions unity.

"What is UPA? Where is UPA?," the West Bengal Chief Minister asked media reporters on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, she also claimed that if all regional parties come together it would be easy to defeat the BJP.

Reacting to her comment, Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "UPA. Without the Congress, UPA will be a body without a soul. Time to show opposition unity,"

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We've tried to include them (Trinamool) in various socio-political issues where Congress made its name. Opposition should not get divided and fight amongst themselves, we've to fight against BJP together,"

The TMC inducted several Congress leaders in its fold and recently, 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya defected to the party. To a query about if she would lead the opposition alliance against the BJP, Banerjee said she was a "small worker" and wants to continue to be so. "Continuous endeavour is necessary in politics. You can't be abroad most of the time," she said, in a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

So, who does poll strategist Prashant Kishor view the ongoing cold war between Mamata Banerjee?

Prashant Kishor took a jibe at the Congress stating that it cannot lead the opposition as it has lost over 90 per cent of elections in the last decade. He tweeted, "The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress' leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically."

Prashant Kishor is a sought-after poll strategist and was hired by MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee during the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, respectively.

Kishor and his I-PAC team is currently working for Trinamool Congress on devising strategies in expanding the party nationally.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 14:38 [IST]