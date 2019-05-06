How political parties and their election symbols are amusing voters
New Delhi, May 06: There are thousands of parties contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election in India, the largest democratic event in history, which will stretch across 29 states and seven union territories between April 11 and May 19.
However, the main reason for the existence of political party symbols in India is obviously to help voters easily identify and remember the party and/or the candidate. It was back in 1951, that marked both the publishing of the first census in independent India and the commencement of the first general democratic elections. That is when the election commission figured it best to use images of objects of common use to sketch them in order to ensure that an overwhelmingly illiterate population could vote.
From Batsman, cauliflower, gramophone and tea filter are all catching eyes and raising eyebrows. There are all among the nearly 200 free symbols up for grabs by any political party or candidate to use while contesting an election.
How are party symbol alloted?
Every time a new political party seeks a symbol, seeks recognition as a state or national party, or warring factions within parties lay claim to the party symbol, the Election Commission of India decides on these matters in accordance with the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) (Amendment) Order, 2017.
List of party symbols
Here is a list of India's recognised national parties and the symbols allotted to each of them:
1) All India Trinamool Congress - flowers and grass
2) Bahujan Samaj Party - elephant (in all states and Union Territories except Assam)
3) Bharatiya Janata Party - lotus
4) Communist Party of India - ears of corn and sickle
5) Communist Party of India (Marxist) - hammer, sickle and star
6) Indian National Congress - hand
7) Nationalist Congress Party - clock
Here is a list of recognised state parties and the symbols allotted to them:
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana Rashtra Samithi - car
Telugu Desam Party - bicycle
YSR Congress Party - ceiling fan
Arunachal Pradesh
People's Party of Arunachal - maize
Assam
All India United Democratic Front - lock and key
Asom Gana Parishad - elephant
Bodoland People's front -nangol
Bihar
Janata Dal (United) - arrow
Lok Jan Shakti Party - bungalow
Rashtriya Janata Dal - hurricane lamp
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party - ceiling fan
Chhattisgarh
Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) - farmer ploughing (within square)
Goa
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party - lion
Goa Forward Party - coconut
Haryana
Indian National Lok Dal - spectacles
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference - plough
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party - bicycle
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party - ink pot and pen
Jharkhand
AJSU Party - banana
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - bow and arrow
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) - comb
Rashtriya Janata Dal - hurricane lamp
Karnataka
Janata Dal (Secular) - a female farmer carrying paddy on her head
Karnataka Jantha Paksha - Yet to be allotted
Kerala
JD(S) - a female farmer carrying paddy on her head
Kerala Congress (M) - two leaves
Indian Union Muslim League - ladder
Revolutionary Socialist Party - spade and stoker
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - railway engine
Shiv Sena - bow and arrow
Manipur
Naga People's Front - cock
People's Democratic Alliance - crown
National People's Party - book
Meghalaya
United Democratic Party - drum
Hill State People's Democratic Party - lion
National People's Party - book
Mizoram
Mizo National Front - star
Mizoram People's Conference - electric bulb
Zoram Nationalist Party - sun (without rays)
Nagaland
Naga Peoples Front - cock
National Capital Territory
Aam Aadmi Party - broom
Odisha
Biju Janata Dal - conch
Puducherry
AIADMK - two leaves
All India NR Congress - jug
DMK - rising sun
Pattali Makkal Katchi - mango
Punjab
Shiromani Akali Dal - scales
AAP - broom
Sikkim
Sikkim Democratic Front - umbrella
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - table lamp
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK - two leaves
DMK - rising sun
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam - nagara
Telangana
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - kite
TRS - car
TDP - bicycle
YSR Congress Party - ceiling fan
Uttar Pradesh
Rashtriya Lok Dal - hand pump
Samajwadi Party - bicycle
West Bengal
All India Forward Bloc - lion
Revolutionary Socialist Party - spade and stoker