  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How Pakistan got independence a day before India?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The British Rule ended in the Union of India on August 15, 1947 and two separate nations were created. But, Pakistan celebrates Independence Day on August 14 while India on August 15. Then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten transferred power to Union of India after Indian Independence Act came into effect. India's Independence and creation of Pakistan are seen as simultaneous events.

    "As from the fifteenth day of August 1947, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan," The Indian Independence Act of 1947 says.

    File photo of Mohammad Ali Jinnah
    File photo of Mohammad Ali Jinnah

    Lord Mountbatten sought to transfer power to Pakistan on August 14, 1947 so that he could be present in New Delhi to observe India's maiden Independence day celebration.

    How Kashmir became the part of India

    Mountbatten had chosen August 15 to commemorate the surrender of Japan to the Allies Power marking the end of World War II in 1945,

    Another reason is that Pakistan decided to celebrate its Independence Day on August 14 because of 27th day of Ramzan, which is also an auspicious date of the Islamic lunar calendar, which coincided with it.

    Some argue that the phrase Independence Day does not apply to Pakistan because it was created from India on August 15. Those who argue on these lines say that only India became independent from Britain on 15th August, and it was simultaneously partitioned to create Pakistan.

    Pakistan was not partitioned from British India to create a British Pakistan. Pakistan was partitioned from independent India.

    Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspend trade with India

    Some also give this bizzare logic that that 'Indian Independence Act' was signed in New Delhi on 15th August 1947 at 0000 Hrs (IST) or +0530 GMT (British Time). Pakistan time is 30 minutes behind India time (PST). Post partition the whole Pakistan came under the PST which +0500 HRS ahead of GMT. So, when Pakistan got their independence it was by their time 14th August 2330 Hrs.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan independence day india mohammad ali jinnah

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue