How Modi is fighting a war against an inefficient bureaucracy

Disciplining the bureaucracy was probably one of the biggest challenges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced after he assumed office. It has been a long drawn task, but getting an inefficient bureaucracy to function required plenty of measures.

Among the scores of measures that have been taken was a letter by the Department of Personnel and Training. It wrote to all central government departments, states and union territories asking them to ensure the submission of immovable property returns by IAS officers by January 31 2018.

The officers would have the option of uploading the hard copy of the IPR. For this an online module has also been designed.

Apart from this the Modi government is keeping a close watch on inefficient bureaucrats and action is being taken when an under-achiever or a lazy officer is found. It may be recalled that the government had for the first time prematurely retired 33 tax officers which included Grade A officers. In the past two years 72 officers had been dismissed and disciplinary action was taken.

381 officers have taken a salary cut of which 24 were from the IAS. A few IPS officers too have been retired from service. In addition to this the government has also been assessing the performance of all officers who have turned 50 or 55 or have completed 30 years of service. A decision is being taken on whether they should continue in service or be compulsorily retired.

The new probity portal makes the process compulsory online by which ministries can submit their reports online. This portal helps the government assess the performance and also the integrity of the officers.

Another portal to track bureaucrats is known as 'Solve.' This portal has put in place a system for online vigilance inquiry for board-level appointees. Further another online software has been introduced to cut delays and also introduce transparency in departmental proceedings against officers facing charges of corruption. This software would record the process online apart from using a cloud-based technology to provide and interface among the stakeholders.

OneIndia News