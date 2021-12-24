How Khalistan terrorists in Canada are effecting targeted killings in Punjab

Top Khalistan terrorist charged by NIA for trying to incite Sikhs against India

New Delhi, Dec 24: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against four operatives of the Khalistan Tiger Force in connection with cases of targeted killings.

Those charged are Kamaljeet Sharma, Ram Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The case relates to the targeted killing of Manohar Lal.

The probe revealed that accused Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, a designated terrorist had along with Arshdeep Singh formed a gang and recruited the other accused.

Their intention was to threaten and extort money from businessmen based in Punjab. They also effected the targeted killing to disturb communal harmony in Punjab. Both Nijjar and Singh are currently in Canada.

Earlier this month the NIA filed a chargesheet against three Khalistan Liberation Force terrorists in connection with the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra awardee who was murdered.

The NIA has charged Navpreet Singh, Harbhinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

The case relates to the murder of Sandhu on October 16 2020 are his residence cum school in Bhikhiwind, District Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Investigation revealed that the three terrorists against whom the chargesheet was filed were involved in conducting reconnaissance of the target and organising logistics and shelter for the shooters.

Harbinder Singh and Navpreet Singh, both terrorists of the Khalistan Liberation Force were arrested by the NIA. The probe by the NIA revealed that both are close aides of Inderjit Singh, who had conducted the reconnaissance of the target. Both played an active role in the assassination of Sandhu, the NIA. Also said.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men in the early hours of October 10 2020 at the residence-cum-school run by him in Bhikiwind, District TarnTaran, Punjab. The assailants then escaped on a bike, following which a case was registered by the Punjab police.

Investigation has revealed that the execution was undertaken with an intention of striking terror in the minds of the people and especially those opposed to Khalistan ideology. The transnational conspiracy in the instant case was hatched by Pakistan based self styled chief of the KLF, Lakbhir Singh Rode.

Further a well oiled terrorist-narcotics-criminal nexus worked together and ensured that arms were smuggled into India from Pakistan through the International Border. It was also found that narcotics had been smuggled in as well and the proceeds of the same were used to execute the conspiracy.

The foreign based KLF leadership had recruited, financed and armed a local gangster Sukhmeet Pak and tasked him to execute the killings through his associates. The NIA said that after the killing of Harmeet Singh alias Happy alias PHD, Sukh Bikhariwal was ordered by Rode to kill Comrade Singh. The reconnaissance of the target was carried out by Inderjeet Singh and sharp-shooters Gurjit Singh and Sukhdeep Singh.

