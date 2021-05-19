YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How healthy are your lungs during second wave of COVID-19: Check this while sitting at home

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: In the second wave of Corona virus, many people are dying in India due to virus infection spreading in the lungs. The corona virus badly clogs the human lung after which the patients have difficulty in breathing. Doctors say that the new mutant of corona is quite dangerous, its infection first starts in the throat.

    How healthy are your lungs during second wave of COVID-19: Check this while sitting at home
    Representational Image

    In such a situation, if your body does not have immunity, then the virus reaches the lungs directly.

    These infections start appearing in the lungs after 5 to 6 days in corona positive patients. In such a situation, it is very important for all of you to know how healthy and strong your lungs are. Usually X-rays are to be done to know the condition of the lungs. But we are telling you how you can test your lungs by sitting at home through easy methods.

    Zydus Hospital, one of the top hospitals in the country, recently shared a testing video. An animated video has shown the easy way to test the lungs in the hospital. By sharing the video, Zydus Hospital has written, this is a fast and easy way to test your lung capacity.

    Let's learn how to test the lung:

    The videos shared by Zydus Hospital have given numbers from 0 to 10. In which the number 2 is called the normal lung. Number 5 is called Strong Lungs. At the same time number 10 has been called Super Lungs.

    Now all you have to do is play the video and hold your breath, and watch the red ball spinning. You will be given the number according to how many times the red ball revolves. "That is, when you hold your breath, play the video and when you lose your breath, then you get how many points you have been given." The longer you will be able to hold your breath, the stronger your lungs are.

    (Note- This video shared by Zydus Hospital is just a way to check the lungs. But if you ever have trouble breathing, you should contact your doctor immediately.)

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus lungs

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 9:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X