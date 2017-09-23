How Dawood’s brother Kaskar turned ‘chicken’ and sang in the interrogation room

Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar, reveals all in the extortion case | Oneindia News

Iqbal Kaskar arrested in an extortion case was a tough nut to crack on day one. The brother of Dawood Ibrahim was eating biriyani at the time of his arrest and appeared to be cool and calm when the cops took him away.

Day 2 at the interrogation room, the police felt enough was enough and it was time to step up the heat. Posing tough questions and hurling evidences of his crime in his face, they managed to get Iqbal to turn chicken and sing.

The crucial part of the interrogation was the manner in which he began opening up about the crime syndicate that terrified builders in Thane and the surrounding areas. More importantly, the police managed to get the names of the two corporators who were helping him run the racket.

The cops are on the verge of busting a major politician-underworld nexus. Thane Police commissioner, Parambir Singh said that the interrogation of the two corporators has become crucial to the investigation.

With the arrest of Kaskar more builders have started approaching the police and filing complaints. Big political names too are tumbling out and the police is probing further. The police will now summon the corporators and put them before Kaskar for a face to face confrontation.

The allegation against the corporators is that they helped Kaskar collect the extortion money. One of the corporators collected Rs 30 lakh from a builder at Manpada. He collected the amount in 6 installments and delivered it to Kaskar, investigations suggested.

