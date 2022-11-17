How Aftab’s pending water bill could be crucial to cracking the Shraddha murder case

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Delhi Police has been making swift progress in the Shraddha murder case that was committed by Aftab Asim Poonawala. A water bill has now become centric to the probe.

The Delhi Police have found that the accused Aftab had a pending water bill of Rs 300 and this means that in the month he had consumed over 20,000 litres of water. The Delhi government gives 20,000 litres of water free to every household in a month.

The rise in bill:

Two of Aftab's neighbours told the police that their water bill was zero. Suspicion was raised when the police found that Aftab had an outstanding bill of Rs 300, news agency ANI reported.

The report while quoting sources said that Aftab had used a lot of water to clean the blood stains which in turn led to a high water bill. The police were also told that Aftab would very often go and check the overhead water tank of the building.

Aftab would be produced before a court today and the police will seek his custody while citing the new evidence on hand.

A rental agreement:

The police also learnt that in the rental agreement, Aftab had put Shraddha Walker's name first and his last. The ANI report said that the owner of the flat knew that the couple were unmarried and they had got the flat through a broker.

Aftab would deposit Rs 9,000 as rent into the account of the owner every month between 8th and 10th.

What evidence does the police have:

The police managed to get Aftab's confession about the crime after his arrest. The police also have the statement of the shopkeeper who sold the knife to Aftab which they suspect may have been used in the murder, an NDTV report said.

Further the police have seized the fridge that was used to keep Shraddha's body parts. The statement of the doctor who stitched up a wound on Aftab's arm, body parts found in the forest, blood stains in the kitchen, call records and location data, Shraddha's bag and the testimony of the victim's father Vikas Walker are also part of the evidence.

What the police are yet to find:

The police have so far managed to find ten bags with the body parts of the victims. They are yet to find the sewered head and more body parts. Aftab had told the police that the clothes that he and Shraddha were wearing on the day of the murder had been disposed in the civic garbage bin. The police are yet to retrieve the same. The police are also looking for Shraddha's mobile phone.

The background:

Aftab and Shraddha eloped from Maharashtra and went to Delhi in May. On May 18 at their rented flat in South Delhi, the couple got into a fight following which Aftab killed Shraddha.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. In the fight on May 18 he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge.

Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father, the police arrested Aftab last Saturday, six months after the crime took place. In custody while confessing to his crime, he told the police that after killing her, he chopped her up into 35 parts and disposed her body parts in different parts of the city.

