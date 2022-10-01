How 5G launch in India will benefit health sector?

New Delhi, Oct 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated fifth-generation or 5G services in India, marking the beginning of the use of the next generation network in the country. The Prime Minister launched 5G services in selected cities in India and the services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Addressing at the launch of 5G event, PM Modi said,''5G technology will revolutionize the telecom sector. Historic day for 21st century of India. Today, the launch of 5G is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians.''

Stressing one more message of the 5G launch, the Prime Minister said" New India will not remain a mere consumer of technology, but India will play an active role in the development and implementation of that technology. India will play a big role in designing the future wireless technology, and manufacturing related to it."

The Prime Minister pointed out that India was dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. But with 5G, India has created a new history. "With 5G, India is setting a global standard in telecom technology for the first time", he remarked.

5G, touted as a next-generation technology with low-latency communications, is expected to impact a wide range of industries, from healthcare to financial services to retail.

Reliance top boss Mukesh Ambani said that 5G technology can bring affordable and high-quality education and skill development within the reach of common Indians.

''5G can affordably deliver high-quality health care to rural and remote areas by turning existing hospitals into smart hospitals without much additional investment.'' This will make services of the best doctors digitally available anywhere in India, (and) dramatically improve the speed and accuracy of diagnostics and enable real-time clinical decision making. All this will enhance the health, wealth, and happiness of all Indians,'' said Reliance Industries chief as quoted by Business Today.

5G can also unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. Not only that, 5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

What is 5G?

It is the fifth generation of wireless network technology and is an advanced version of the 4th generation. 1G focused on improving voice quality, 2G did the same, but it also offered consumers the ability to send and receive text messages. 3G was released during the time internet was brought to our phones, 4G was all about data sharing and faster wireless internet connectivity. With 5G networks, we are promised incredibly fast connectivity, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications, besides increasing energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

What is the need for 5G in healthcare?

Currently, 4G wireless networks are riddled with lags, which create problems in key remote medical tasks such as remote surgery or even a simple remote video doctor consultation but with the introduction of 5G connectivity, it will create a big difference. From Tele-treatment, remote surgery and emergency response care to faster transmission of medical reports- every critical component of the existing healthcare ecosystem may change forever with this 5G technology.

How 5G will transform healthcare sector?

Real-time remote monitoring:

Until now, conducting remote surgery with existing wireless networks has been impossible because of the lag due to low connectivity issues. When the connection is unreliable, the healthcare service providers are not be able to make quick decisions and this delay can be dangerous for the patients. However, 5G technology promises to change all that with its ultra-low latency.

Faster Transmission of Medical file or reports:

Medical imaging files and pathological test results are often large in size and difficult to send and receive quickly with this current network. With 5G, it will be possible to transfer these voluminous files almost in real-time.

Tele-medicine

A research carried out by the USA's National Library of Medicine (NLM) lists out the possible changes in the health sector via 5G. Tele-medicine can assist to more efficient and reasonable distribution of constrained healthcare assets, by delivering support with innovative service design that already exists, to distant areas where there is a shortage of physicians and other healthcare professionals, by reducing travel transport challenges and the associated carbon footprint. Furthermore, in acute cases patients could receive immediate specialist input even if one is not available locally and access to care for both chronic and acute disease patients could be reduced while maximizing the quality of the tele-medicine consultation.

Emergency Response Care:

Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G-enabled emergency response system will allow patients to receive specialist doctors treatment while they are rushed to healthcare center. This can help save many lives.

Even though it would take time before 5G benefits can be reaped in all the sectors, but the expanse of its impact would be huge in a country like India where the demand and supply gap between doctors and patients is immense.

