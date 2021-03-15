Honey trapped Army jawan arrested for leaking information to Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: The intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police arrested a 22 year old Army personnel on charges of spying and leaking information to Pakistan agents. Akash Mehria, who hails from Sikar, was allegedly honey trapped. He is alleged to have provided information to two Pakistan women. He is said to have been trapped on Facebook.

He was on a visit to his home, when he was summoned to Jaipur. He was then questioned by several intelligence agencies. The agencies said that he was involved in supplying crucial information to the Pakistani agents. The Pakistan agents got in touch with him through fake identities over the internet.

After he received a friend re quest on Facebook, he started giving out crucial information relating to the Army through his phone. He had also indulged in chats that were explicit in nature. Mehria who was posed in Sikkim had joined the Indian Army in 2018 and completed his training in 2019.