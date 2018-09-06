Homeland security expo begins in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 6: A three-day defence and homeland security expo began in New Delhi on Thursday. The expo, inaugurated by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, brings over 200 Indian and multinational companies together on one platform to enable engagement with the country's premier defence establishments.

Home Land Security (HLS) involves the protection of citizens and critical infrastructure for natural and intentional threats. To deliver a HLS solution the companies provide solutions around GPS, Radars, Access Control, ID systems, IR Equipment, Thermal Imaging Heat Detection) to ensure effective and punitive measures to combat and nuetralise any threat.

The objective of the expo is to enable the nation become self reliant in HLS & Defence sector there by making India a stronger economy. Defence & Homeland Security Expo 2018, addresses country's "HLS-Defence" and "Economic" needs on an integrated platform.

India is a diverse nation. The diversity poses peculiar security and defence challenges. The country has been heavily relying on imports. However the times are fast changing now. The government has given special impetus to upscale, promote and increase the participation of Indian companies and manufacturers.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during 'Defence & Homeland Security Expo and Conference', in New Delhi on Thursday, Sept 6, 2018. Stall at 'Defence & Homeland Security Expo Home Minister Rajnath Singh visits a stall at 'Defence & Homeland Security Expo and Conference', in New Delhi on Thursday, Sept 6, 2018. Defence Corridors initiative The two defence corridors will not only bring defence production and consumption home, but also provide boost to the economy. Through this initiative numerous Indian companies will be benefited and several job opportunities will be created as well. Make in India In HLS and Defence Sector is set to play a key role. The government of India has introduced very lucrative policies that will surely benefit the manufactruring and MSME sector of the nation. More than 30 Key panelists / policy makers will be sharing their views as to how the policy will benefit the exhibitors, manufacturers and MSME industry. This expo paves the way to achieve the dream "Self Reliant Defence & Healthy Economy". (Pics Courtesy:PTI Photo)