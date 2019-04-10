Home minister Rajnath Singh's biography to hit stands in May

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 10: Home minister Rajnath Singh's biography that will chronicle his political career spanning over almost five decades, is set to hit stands in May this year.

The book, titled 'Rajneeti', is written by film historian-author Gautam Chintmani and published by Penguin Random House India.

"Singh has come to embody a certain standard in public life where principles do not change with prevailing circumstances, and he strives to constantly mend bridges as well as find common ground across party lines," the author said.

On what propelled him to pen this book, Chintamani said he wanted to tell the story of a politician, who never shied away from doing the right thing, irrespective of the opposition.

"As a biographer, in Rajnath Singh's life, I found a rare instance of a politician in contemporary India who has traversed the entire spectrum of the political journey.

"In this odyssey, Singh has both witnessed and played a significant role in shaping the history of India," he added.

Singh, who rose from being a swayamsevak in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, even served as a cabinet minister in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Also, a two-term president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Singh witnessed the elevation of Narendra Modi as the party's prime ministerial candidate and delivered BJP's biggest election victory in 2014. He currently occupies the home minister's office.

"In the current political landscape there are only a handful of politicians who have grown from the grassroots and have made their way to the top echelons of power on the basis of their hard work, grit and determination. Rajnath Singh is one of them.

"I am delighted that we will be publishing his biography and am equally pleased that Gautam Chintamani will be writing it," publisher Milee Ashwarya said.

PTI