    Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 02: Home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirusand has been admitted to a hospital. Shah took to his official twitter handle to inform about his infection.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," Shah tweeted. He is being admitted to the hospital for treatment.

    "I am feeling okay, but on the advice of the doctors I am getting myself admitted into a hospital. I request everyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days please isolate and get yourselves tested ,' he added.

    amit shah coronavirus

    amit shah coronavirus

