HM Shah reviews security situation; threats from terror groups, movement of foreign terrorists discussed

New Delhi, Jan 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the country's prevailing security situation and emerging challenges that include threats from global terror organisations, illicit use of cyberspace and "movement of foreign terrorist fighters".

This was the first such high-level meeting, chaired by Shah and attended by the top brass of the country's security and intelligence apparatus, in the new year.

"Hon'ble Union home minister conducted a high-level security meeting today to review the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges," an official statement said. He highlighted the continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyberspace, movement of foreign terrorist fighters, it said.

The home minister stressed the need for better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing counter terrorism and security challenges. The heads of security agencies of the country, prominent central intelligence agencies, Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence wings of armed forces, revenue and financial intelligence agencies attended the meeting, the statement said. The DGPs of states and Union Territories also joined the meeting through video conferencing. PTI

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 20:43 [IST]