Hizbul Mujahideen behind killing of migrant labourers from West Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: Preliminary investigations have shown that the Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the killing of the five migrant labourers from West Bengal.

The Jammu and Kashmir police had identified the Hizbul Mujahideen to be behind this incident. The police said the killing of a truck driver from Jammu was the handiwork of this outfit. The police had identified a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ajjaz Malik to be behind this incident.

Mallik, it may be recalled was killed on the same day of the incident in an encounter. The police said that the pattern was clear and the terror group was targeting non-Kashmiris.

Police sources tell OneIndia that looking at the modus operandi, we suspect that it was the Hizbul Mujahideen which had killed the labourers from West Bengal.

On Tuesday five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is visiting Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in August.

Since the Centre's decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir.

On Monday, a trucker from Udhampur district was killed by terrorists in Anantnag, police said. This was the fourth truck driver to be killed by militants since August 5.

On October 24, terrorists killed two non-Kashmiri truck drivers in Shopian district.

On October 14, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a truck having Rajasthan registration number and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan.

Two days later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and Sanjeev injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian district.

The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district.