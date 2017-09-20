Hizbul gets even more desperate, forces Kashmiris to confess being an Indian spy

The Hizbul Mujahideen showed how desperate it was when it put out a poster accusing its former member of being an Indian spy. Now it is targeting locals in Kashmir and even killing them brutally.

Recently a picture of a man lying in a pool of blood cropped on chat groups. The police identified him as Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wagay, a shopkeeper in Jablipora, Ananthnag, South Kashmir. Investigations concluded that he was killed after he forced to confess that he was an Indian spy.

The Hizbul Mujahideen released a video in which a gun is held against Wagay's head. The terrorist is however not visible in the video. The video suggested that Wagay was forced to confess that he was an Indian spy.

He says that he was forced to become an informer. They however did not pay me the amount that I was promised. I gave them information on Talha, Musa, Junaid, Turab and now they want me to track down Daad, he is heard saying. He is then shot dead.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that this is a new propaganda. The Hizbul Mujahideen has faced severe losses in the Valley owing to strong information and renewed vigour by the Armed forces. The ground level intelligence too has improved a great deal and this has come as a body blow for the Hizbul Mujahideen, the officer also said.

