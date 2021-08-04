Amid standoff with China, IAF to get land in Uttarakhand to carry out activities in border areas

In close coordination with Army, IAF says Navy Chief amidst tensions with China

‘Historical moment’: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier begins sea trial

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 04: The sea trials of India''s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship built in the country, began its sea trials on Wednesday.

India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier begins sea trials | INS Vikrant | Watch | Oneindia News

The Indian Navy described it as a "proud and historic" day for the nation and said India has joined a select group of countries having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier.

The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier set off on its maiden sea trials, 50 years after its namesake played a major role in the 1971 war.

Proud & historic day for India as the reincarnated #Vikrant sails for her maiden sea trials today, in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor’s key role in victory in the #1971war

Largest & most complex warship ever to be designed & built in India.

Many more will follow... pic.twitter.com/6cYGtAUhBK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 4, 2021

The aircraft carrier is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the second half of next year.

"It is a proud and historic day for India as the reincarnated Vikrant (IAC) sails for her maiden sea trials today in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor''s key role in the victory in the 1971 war," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said it is the largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built in India.

"A proud & historical moment in our quest for ''Atmanirbhar Bharat'' (self-reliant India) and ''Make in India'' initiative," he said.

"With the building of indigenous aircraft carrier, India joins a select group of nations having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier," Commander Madhwal said.