'Historic,' says PM Modi as India's first private rocket Vikram-S takes off successfully

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the taking off of the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace from the Sriharikota spaceport and termed it as 'a historic moment' for the country. He also said that it is an important milestone in the journey of India's private space industry.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India's private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat.''

''This accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth, who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020,'' he said.

A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India’s private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat. pic.twitter.com/IqQ8D5Ydh4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2022

India on Friday successfully placed three satellites into an orbit on a rocket completely developed by a four-year- old startup, marking the entry of the private sector into the country's space activities, currently dominated by the state-run behemoth ISRO.

Vikram Sarabhai: The man after whom India's first private rocket is named

Skyroot Aerospace-designed Vikram-S, named in a befitting tribute to the father of the country's space programme Vikram Sarabhai, tasted success in its maiden mission. Skyroot Aerospace become the first privately held company in India after the space sector was opened for the private players by the Centre in 2020.

"I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh, The Beginning, by Skyroot aerospace," a smiling Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the country's space regulator, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), said from ISRO's Mission Control Center here.

The rocket achieved an altitude of 89.5 km and a range of 121.2 km, "exactly what was planned by Skyroot Aerospace," he said. It "worked as planned" and Skyroot Aerospace has demonstrated various capability of sub-systems that will go into the orbital launch vehicle, he added.

The vehicle integrated into the launcher soared after lifting off at the prefixed 11.30 am from the sounding rocket complex at the Indian Space Research Organisation's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), here, about 115 km from Chennai. The Mission unveiled by ISRO Chairman S Somanath has three payloads with two belonging to domestic customers and one from a foreign client. The 6-metre tall launch vehicle is one of the world's first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle. "This is a new beginning for the Indian private sector entering aerospace and a historic moment for all of us," Goenka said.

The three payloads riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab. Vikram-S launched the payloads in about 500 km low inclination orbit. The rocket later safely splashed into the sea, as part of the mission. Pawan Chandana, Skyroot Aerospace co-founder said all the required mission objectives were completed.

"This Prarambh mission as the name signifies is the beginning of a new era in the Indian space ecosystem. Team Skyroot dedicates this successful mission to Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who boldly started the Indian space programme in the 1960s, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unlocking the space sector to private players," Chandana, also the Mission Director for Friday's launch, said.

"This Prarambh mission symbolises not only India's first private rocket launch, it also symbolises the potential of new India," he added.

India's first private rocket Vikram-S built by Skyroot Aerospace lifts off from Sriharikota

Know all about Narendra Modi

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who witnessed the launch today accompanied, congratulated the nation and said it it is indeed a new beginning and a new dawn. "Shall I say very appropriately new Prarambh in the journey of India's space programme and many thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has made this possible by opening space sector to private participation," Singh, who holds the Department of Space portfolio among others, said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 16:18 [IST]