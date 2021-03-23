Hiran murder case: ATS seizes high-end car from Daman

ATS to take 2 accused near creek where Mansukh Hiran's body was found

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 23: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has seized a high-end car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case, an official said on Tuesday.

The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday, the official said, adding there is no clarity so far on who owned this car.

The seized car is kept at the ATS office in Thane neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

After arresting two persons on Saturday night in connection with the murder case, the ATS detained a person from Gujarat who had allegedly provided them SIM cards, officials had said, adding they recovered many SIM cards from the person.

The ATS last week arrested suspended policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in the case.

The SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s house in Mumbai on February 25 had been allegedly stolen from possession of Hiran, the Thane-based businessman whose body was found in a creek in Mumbra on March 5.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case of recovery of the explosives-laden SUV and arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, had seized five high-end cars during its probe, including two Mercedes, 1 Prado, the Scorpio which was used to carry explosives, and an Innova car.

The ATS had said that Waze was also a prime accused in the Hiran murder case.

The NIA suspects that at least three of the seized five cars were used by Waze, who was posted as Assistant Police Inspector (API) with the Crime Intelligence Unit (API) when arrested on March 13. He was later suspended from service.

On Monday morning, theATS team took accused Shinde to the residence of Waze in Thane and later to the creek in Mumbra were Hiran''s body was found.

Though the Hiran murder case was transferred to the NIA on March 20, the ATS is still conducting investigation.

The ATS had lodged a murder case under section 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons and on Saturday his murder case have been handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe, official addd.