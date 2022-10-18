Hindu Janajagruti Samiti calls for halal free Diwali

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 18: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has called on all Hindus to boycott halal products while announcing that this year it would be a halal free Diwali.

    Speaking to OneIndia, the national spokesperson of the Samiti, Ramesh Shinde said that the boycott halal protests have begun in Maharashtra and Karnataka and will spread across the nation.

    He questioned why food outlets such as Pizza Hut, KFC or McDonalds serve only halal food. He asked why the Hindu customers should be compelled to eat halal food only.

    He said that where halal food is served, pork and pepperoni pizzas are not served. Why the discrimination, he asked while adding that during this Diwali we will boycott all halal products.

    Why are such norms only for the Hindus. The Hindus are 80 per cent of the population and yet there are these halal norms for them. He further pointed out that halal certification is done illegally. We have to fight to remove this and there is no such certification issued by the government. He said the only two departments of the government that does the food licensing are the FSSAI and FDA and this halal certification is illegal. The halal certification is for export of meat and not for internal consumption, he added.

    The Hindus should be given a non-halal prison and we call on all Hindus to boycott halal products this Diwali. We have to stop the illegal certification of halal and we have also written to the Centre about it.

    X