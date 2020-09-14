Hindi Diwas 2020: PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 14: On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to people and lauded those who contribute towards the progress of Hindi language.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, calling the language as an "unbreakable part of Indian culture" and adding that Hindi has been working to "unify the whole country" for centuries.

In a tweet, Shah said, "A country is identified by its border and geography, but its biggest identity is its language. The various languages and dialects of India are its strength as well as a symbol of its unity. In India, which is full of cultural and linguistic diversity, 'Hindi' has been working to unify the whole country for centuries."

"Hindi is an unbreakable part of Indian culture. It has been an effective and powerful medium of national unity and identity since the freedom struggle," he added.

Shah further said that with the recent implementation of the National Education Policy, along with Hindi, other regional languages would also develop at the same level. "With the new education policy of the Modi government, there will be parallel development of Hindi and other Indian languages," Shah tweeted.

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.