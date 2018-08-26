  • search

Himachal Pradesh: Policeman suspended after 'misbehaving' with woman official

PTI
    Shimla, Aug 26: A Himachal Pradesh Police head constable was suspended on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman official of the Geological Survey of India in Una district of the state.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Surjeet Singh, in-charge Mehatpur entry point, was suspended after the official called up Superintendent of Police, Una, Diwakar Sharma, at around 1.30 am alleging misconduct by the head constable. Without wasting time to wake up my driver, I myself drove the vehicle and reached the spot in 15 minutes, which was 15 kilometres away, Sharma said.

    Singh was found in an inebriated state and his suspension orders were issued on the spot, the SP said. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against him and he was sent to police lines in Jhalera, Sharma added. He said a show cause notice notice has also been issued to SHO Sadar and in-charge Mehatpur police post for "lacking in command and control".

    The Mehatpur barrier is one of the main entry points to Himachal Pradesh from Punjab and Chandigarh. The official was travelling from Chandigarh to Nagrota Surian with her family, the SP said. Sharma was recently in news for issuing a unique diktat barring cops, manning checkpoints, to keep more than Rs 200 with them.

    The decision was taken after complaints were received that policemen at checkpoints demanded bribes from pilgrims entering the hill state, he had said.

