    Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Bilaspur AIIMS next month

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh next month to inaugurate an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur district, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Thursday.

    The exact date of his visit is yet to be finalised, he added. BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had earlier inaugurated the hospital’s outpatient department in December last year.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Kashyap told mediapersons before the start of the meeting of state BJP core group at Peterhoff Hotel here that the Bilaspur AIIMS is a dream project of PM Modi and BJP president J P Nadda.

    This is being constructed at a rapid pace and will be complete before time, he added. Kashyap said Modi will also address a Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in the state soon. The exact date and venue of the rally is yet to be finalised, he added.

    narendra modi himachal pradesh aiims bilaspur

