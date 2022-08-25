PM’s security breach: What is the Blue Book that SC sought changes in

Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Bilaspur AIIMS next month

India

pti-PTI

Shimla, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh next month to inaugurate an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur district, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Thursday.

The exact date of his visit is yet to be finalised, he added. BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had earlier inaugurated the hospital’s outpatient department in December last year.

Kashyap told mediapersons before the start of the meeting of state BJP core group at Peterhoff Hotel here that the Bilaspur AIIMS is a dream project of PM Modi and BJP president J P Nadda.

PM Modi to attend Abe's state funeral on Sept 27, reports Japanese media

This is being constructed at a rapid pace and will be complete before time, he added. Kashyap said Modi will also address a Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in the state soon. The exact date and venue of the rally is yet to be finalised, he added.