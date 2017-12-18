I accept my defeat, says outgoing Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh wins from Arki constituency. He beats BJP candidate Rattan Singh Pal. Virbhadra and his son have now registered victories to the 68-member Assembly.

Addressing media, Singh, said, "I accept the victory of BJP. I, being the CM, take full responsibility of our performance here. I hope Vikramaditya (Singh) keeps winning in future, like he won today."

Singh previously served as CM from 1983 to 1990, from 1993 to 1998, from 2003 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2017. Born on June 23, 1934, at Sarahan in Shimla district, Singh completed his BA (Honours) from Delhi's St. Stephen's College.

Singh has four daughters and a son - Vikramaditya Singh, who is set to make his political debut this year and contest the November 9 assembly elections from Shimla (Rural).

The assets of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh have decreased by Rs 3.46 crore in the past five years. In an affidavit filed, Singh has said he has a loan liability of Rs 39 lakh.

OneIndia News