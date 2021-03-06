Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur to present state Budget 2021-22

Providing MSP 50% more than production cost, says Agriculture Minister Tomar

Shimla, Mar 06: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds additional charge of the finance department, to present Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the state Assembly, with COVID-19 protocol in place.

The budget session commenced on February 26 with Governor Bandaru Dattatraya's address.

The budget session will have a total of 17 sittings.

No visitor will be allowed to come to the Assembly to watch the proceedings during the budget session due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Speaker said.

The strength of Assembly officials and employees to conduct the proceedings during the budget session has also been reduced from 1,200 to 800 to check the spread of the infection, Parmar said.

The Speaker said the session would be held while following COVID-19 protocol.