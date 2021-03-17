Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead; suicide suspected

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 17: Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh has been found dead at his residence in Delhi. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

Reportedly, Sharma was allegedly suffering from severe depression and he was alone at his house when he took the extreme decision as his wife was on the Char Dhaam pilgrimage.

Sharma, a two time MP was born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Sharma was currently a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.