Karnataka hijab row: Fresh plea in SC on right to practice religion

Should not spread to a national level: SC on hijab issue

Every citizen has a right to profess any faith, but….Karnataka HC on hijab issue

Hijab row: Uniform Civil Code is need of the hour, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Hijab row: Police forces hold flag march in Karnataka's Udupi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 11: Karnataka Police and paramilitary forces held a flag march in Udupi amid the row over Muslim students' demand for wearing hijab on college campus and classrooms.

The move comes a day after requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

The Karnataka government on Thursday night decided to resume classes for high school students from Monday following the court observation to reopen schools.

It also said that students will not be allowed to wear anything related to their faith that could instigate people.

The government's decision to resume classes up to Standard X from February 14 and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter, came at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his cabinet colleagues holding the Home, Primary and Secondary Education and Higher Education portfolios, and senior officials.

The Hijab row started in Udupi with six girls coming to the college wearing head scarves citing their faith in December end. In reaction, a few Hindu students began turning up at the college wearing saffron scarves.

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on the campus in certain places. In Bagalkote, police resorted to lathi charge when the crowd gathered in the college due to vehement protests from both sides.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday from Wednesday for high schools and Pre-university colleges to avoid any further disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 18:57 [IST]