Hijab row: Karnataka shuts schools, colleges for 3 days

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 08: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days amid intensifying hijab row.

"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," the chief minister tweeted.

The 'hijab' (scarf) row in Karnataka intensified on Monday with some students seeking to defy the government order mandating uniform style of clothes as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an appeal to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday urged students & public at large to maintain peace & tranquility while the hearing in the Hijab case. It will continue hearing the case against state's order at 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Karnataka's Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts over the 'Hijab' issue, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

The issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus. The matter has now spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves.

Students wearing saffron scarves are also being barred from classes.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.